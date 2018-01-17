University of South Carolina Investigates Racist Fliers On Campus - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of South Carolina Investigates Racist Fliers On Campus

January 17, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the first day of the spring semester and a day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the University of South Carolina is investigating racist fliers that were found on campus.

Students reached out to WLTX-TV, Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday morning upset about discovering the fliers at a building that houses the university’s African-American studies program.

The text of the fliers contained language that was intended to be offensive to African-Americans and blamed black people for the election of Donald Trump as president. The fliers, inside Gambrell Hall, were beside a bulletin board that lists African-American studies faculty, and placed over a collage of famous African-Americans.

The university said similar fliers were found at two buildings.

Eyewitnesses told the school they saw a man in the area at the time the fliers were discovered. Video surveillance also captured an image of a man, and campus police are working to identify the person.

Officials aren’t sure whether he had any connection to the university.

“This morning, fliers bearing racist language were discovered in several buildings on campus,” the university said in a statement. “This is unacceptable and inconsistent with our institutional values. At U of SC, we strive to create a campus built on the tenets of the Carolinian Creed, inclusivity and respect for all. These racist messages run contrary to who we are as Gamecocks and have no place at Carolina. University officials are continuing to investigate the matter.”

Some students who saw the fiyers posted pictures to social media. Collectively, those posts were shared thousands of times.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
University of Central Florida
Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology
Arizona State University
Call for applications: full-time faculty
Rhode Island School of Design
Full Time Faculty Positions
Red Rocks Community College
Associate or Full Professor in Irish History
New York University Arts and Science
Dean - College of Engineering
South Dakota State University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
Oregon State University, College of Education
Associate Director, Writing in the Sciences & Engineering
New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/25/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/04/2018

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Has your institution achieved transparency in stating its annual cost of attendance?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>