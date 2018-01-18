University of Alabama Student Expelled for Racial Slurs in Online Videos - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Uncategorized |

University of Alabama Student Expelled for Racial Slurs in Online Videos

January 18, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint




A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.

University President Stuart R. Bell called the videos “highly offensive and deeply hurtful,” and said the student, Harley Barber, is “no longer enrolled here.”

“We hold our students to much higher standards, and we apologize to everyone who has seen the videos and been hurt by this hateful, ignorant and offensive behavior,” Bell said in a statement.

The videos, in which Barber repeatedly uses a racial slur for African-Americans, were first posted on a private Instagram account. But recordings of the posts became widely shared on social media and brought to the attention of school administrators.

Barber told the New York Post that her actions were wrong.

“I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible,” the paper quoted her as saying. “There’s just no excuse for what I did.”

Barber did not respond to a request for comment The Associated Press sent to her university email account. The 19-year-old told the Post she had been expelled from the university and was returning home to New Jersey.

The university would not confirm her expulsion. Spokesman Chris Bryant told the AP he could “only provide directory information, and this student is no longer enrolled.”

In the first Instagram video, Barber says, “I love how I act like I love black people because I … hate … .”  In a second expletive-filled video responding to criticism, she says, “I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day.” She then says the slur again and again and adds that she will use it “as much as I want.”

Barber identified herself in the videos as a member of Alpha Phi sorority and said she had wanted to be in the sorority since high school. Linda Kahangi, executive director of Alpha Phi, said Wednesday that the student “is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.”

The videos were first reported by al.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 The Role of Analytics in Studying the Hiring of Black Coaches in College Football   In the dizzying merry-go-round that is the hiring of head coaches in college football, Willie Taggart is an island of one. He is the only Black head coach to serve four Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) major-college programs: Western K...
Alabama Program Aims to Recruit Hispanic Nurses TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama is launching a program to increase the number of Hispanic nurses involved in health care. The Capstone College of Nursing has received a $1.7 million grant for the Bama-Latino Project, which aims to rec...
Black Junior to Lead Student Government at University of Alabama BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Black University of Alabama student supported by a secretive campus group long controlled by Whites has been elected student government president, breaking a barrier that seemed unlikely to fall a few years ago. Junior marketi...
Column: Amid Abuses, College Sports Sometimes Gets it Right TAMPA, Fla. — Deshaun Watson wanted to be first. We’re not talking about anything he's done on the football field. The Clemson quarterback may be going for a national championship Monday night, but he's already scored one of the biggest victories o...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
University of Central Florida
Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology
Arizona State University
Call for applications: full-time faculty
Rhode Island School of Design
Full Time Faculty Positions
Red Rocks Community College
Associate or Full Professor in Irish History
New York University Arts and Science
Dean - College of Engineering
South Dakota State University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
Oregon State University, College of Education
Associate Director, Writing in the Sciences & Engineering
New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/25/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/04/2018

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Has your institution achieved transparency in stating its annual cost of attendance?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>