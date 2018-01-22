Universities See Drop in International Enrollment :

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Journal-World reports that after about a decade of growth, universities nationwide began reporting dwindling numbers of international students since the fall of 2016. Some college administrators suggest the trend is due to President Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration and travel policies.

The chancellor of the University of Kansas said the university is seeing a decline in international enrollment.

A recent report by the Institute of International Education shows that universities have seen an average decrease of about 7 percent from 2016 to 2017. At the University of Kansas, that number is closer to 5 percent, according to a report from its Office of Institutional Research and Planning.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said the drop isn’t a major problem. He said the university hasn’t experienced the overall decline in enrollment suffered by some of its peers, adding that news of the federal government’s restrictive travel ban and immigration policies have created concern overseas.

“It’s really just the sense of whether you feel welcome or not,” Girod said.