Suspended Fraternities Rapidly Regaining Status on Ohio State Campus :

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two months after Ohio State University suspended fraternity organization activities, nearly all of the fraternities have regained the right to recruit new members.

Ohio State suspended all social, recruitment and new member activities on Nov. 16 after 11 chapters were placed under investigation for violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

The Office of Student Life Sorority and Fraternity Life required all 36 chapters to draft and submit a detailed plan for conducting all social, recruiting and new-member events and a timeline of planned activities for each area.

Each plan had to be approved by the university, alumni advisors and the international organization.

Thus far, 31 chapters have been approved to recruit, 19 can begin new-member activities and 10 can hold social events, according to a status update that is posted online by the university. Chapters are approved for social events only after approval is given for recruitment and new-member activities.

“Overall, I am certainly hopeful that each chapter will be back to full reinstatement within the next couple of weeks,” Interfraternity Council President Drew Cooper told the student newspaper The Lantern.