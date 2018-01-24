Vanderbilt to Add 4 Residential Colleges in $600M Project - Higher Education


Vanderbilt to Add 4 Residential Colleges in $600M Project

January 24, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Vanderbilt University is undertaking a $600 million project to add four new residential colleges by 2023, billing the initiative as its largest capital project ever.

The 205,000-square-foot E. Bronson Ingram College will open this fall with living spaces, a communal dining hall, a great room, a performing arts rehearsal studio and four courtyards.

The next residential college will open in August 2020. Two more will follow in 2022 and 2023 and will require tearing down Carmichael Towers.

Each residential college functions as a campus within a campus”for about 330 undergraduate students. As sophomores, juniors and seniors, they live and learn alongside graduate students and visiting scholars with a faculty head of the house.

Vanderbilt says only a handful of American universities have residential colleges, including Harvard and Yale.

