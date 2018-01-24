Lawmaker Seeks Control Over Public University Tuition Hikes - Higher Education


Lawmaker Seeks Control Over Public University Tuition Hikes

January 24, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


The state Legislature would have control over tuition increases at South Dakota’s public universities under a bill introduced at the Capitol.

Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto said Tuesday that the state Board of Regents, which currently sets tuition and fees, needs more oversight.

DiSanto’s bill says the board would fix tuition only after the Legislature has approved any rate increases.

She says students are getting “pinched,” and officials want to encourage them to stay in South Dakota. The regents, she says, are unelected officials making a very important decision for students.

Last year, the board increased tuition and fees at the state’s six public universities by an average of 2.9 percent for the 2017-18 school year.

The board didn’t immediately comment on the bill and has not yet scheduled a hearing.

