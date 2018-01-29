University of New Mexico Ranked 7th for Application Increase :

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is among 50 flagship universities seeing a large wave of applications.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that a recent analysis by The Washington Post looked at dramatic increases in applications experienced by state flagship institutions between 2006 and 2016 and ranked the University of New Mexico as seventh.

Although the university has seen a 123 percent increase in applications, enrollment continues to fall.

New Mexico State University Vice President of Enrollment Management Dacia Sedillo says applications to Las Cruces University increased by 40 percent in that same time period.

Sedillo credits the increase to the internet, which has made the application process easier, and to high school counselors encouraging students to continue with their education.