White Tennis Player to Black Opponent: ‘At Least I Know My Dad’

BOONE, N.C. — A White men’s college tennis player has been suspended after a Black opponent tweeted that his on-court rival told him “at least I know my dad” during their weekend match.

Appalachian State University in North Carolina issued a statement Monday saying freshman Spencer Brown, who is White, was suspended indefinitely after Sunday’s match with North Carolina A&T State University, a historically black college. Appalachian State apologized in its statement, calling the conduct “derogatory and offensive.”

John Wilson IV, the black player who also is A&T’s senior class president, said Brown made other offensive comments during Sunday’s NCAA Division I match. The tweet included a photo of Brown, who is from Spartanburg, S.C.

An ASU spokeswoman said there will be no additional comment. A recording heard on a call to Appalachian State’s men’s tennis coach said his number was disconnected.

Brown, a four-star recruit out of high school ranking inside the top 100 of tennisrecruiting.net, won the match.