University of Michigan Investment Practices Raise Concerns - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Michigan Investment Practices Raise Concerns

February 1, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


DETROIT – The University of Michigan has invested $4 billion in companies that have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the university, a newspaper has found.

The Detroit Free Press investigation found that the university invested in more than 30 companies co-run or owned by university donors, including members of a group that advises the university on its investments.

Some industry experts worry that investing in the university’s top donors is a conflict of interest.

Sandy Robertson received a bachelor’s degree and master’s in business administration from the university in the 1950s. He’s served on the Investment Advisory committee since it was founded in the 1990s. Robertson co-founded the investment firm Robertson Stephens and Francisco Partners, a private equity firm.

Robertson has donated $18.4 million to the university. The university’s endowment, which currently is about $11 billion, has invested $179 million in Francisco Partners.

“We’re a private-equity leverage-buyout firm, and I guess you could say there’s a conflict,” Robertson said. “But they look at what we’re doing and it does fit and they invest with some of our competitors.”

There’s a system to prevent conflicts of interest, university officials said. Members of the Investment Advisory Committee who are eligible to receive an investment from the university must disclose the financial interest or relationship. There’s no written record of those disclosures, which are typically done verbally, said Rick Fitzgerald, a university spokesman.

Disclosure is important because conflicts among alumni advisers do occur, according to endowment management experts.

“You actually leave the room when the issue is being debated. You don’t take part in the discussion,” said William Jarvis, former executive director of Commonfund Institute, which promotes best practices in financial management. “It doesn’t completely cleanse it, but it enables people to examine what’s going on there and draw conclusions about whether the behavior is proper.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Emerging Scholar Profile: Perry Grasps Black Politics Dr. Ravi K. Perry If you ask Dr. Ravi K. Perry how he defines himself, he is quick to point out that he’s a scholar-activist. “All of my work has been aligned with my goal of trying to impact the lived conditions of marginalized communities,” ...
Columbia Makes $100 Million Investment in Diversity Columbia University is taking steps to make sure its faculty and student body look more like the world around it, and this is helping the New York City school remain a diversity leader among institutions of higher education, especially Ivy League sch...
Colleges Look to Encourage More Minorities to Study the Environment As an immigrant student attending an American institution in the 1980s, Dr. Dorceta E. Taylor — a professor of environmental justice at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability — noticed something she had not expected. ...
Yale University Endowment Grows to $27.2B NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University’s endowment has grown to a record $27.2 billion. The Ivy League university said in a statement Tuesday the endowment earned an 11.3 percent investment return for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The endowme...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>