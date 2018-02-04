Jesuit College: We’re Keeping Controversial Name - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Jesuit College: We’re Keeping Controversial Name

February 4, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


WORCESTER, Ma. — After months of discussion, the Board of Trustees at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Ma., said Saturday that they have decided to continue to be known as the Crusaders.

“While we acknowledge that the Crusades were among the darkest periods in Church history, we choose to associate ourselves with the modern definition of the word crusader, one which is representative of our Catholic, Jesuit identity and our mission and values as an institution and community,” College of Holy Cross President Rev. Philip L. Boroughs and Board Chair John H. Mahoney wrote in an email to the college community. “We are not simply crusaders, we are Holy Cross Crusaders.”

The college’s student newspaper, which coincidentally shared the name The Crusader with a Ku Klux Klan publication, is changing its name. The staff at The Crusader announced Friday the paper will now be known as The Spire.

The new name pays homage to the distinctive twin spires of Fenwick Hall, Holy Cross’ main building and the oldest structure on the Jesuit school’s campus.

An editorial Friday said the change had nothing to do with “the nominal association with a poorly-circulated KKK newspaper,” but because of the violence and massacres associated with the medieval Crusades.

The name change was made without input from the college’s administration or trustees.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>