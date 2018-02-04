Tom Brokaw Collection Opens to Public at University of Iowa - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Tom Brokaw Collection Opens to Public at University of Iowa

February 4, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


IOWA CITY, Ia. — Longtime NBC journalist Tom Brokaw has given the University of Iowa thousands of documents spanning his career, and they’re now available to the public.

The collection includes a notebook with interview questions for Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev and press badges from Saudi Arabia and the 1992 Republican National Convention. A daily planner holds handwritten notes such as “call Bill Gates.”

Some of the donated photos show Brokaw standing in front of plumes of smoke in New York on Sept. 11. A baby-blue book has a copy of transcripts from President Richard Nixon’s famous White House Tapes. Brokaw said it’s stained from reading transcripts while eating fried chicken made by his longtime wife.

“This (collection) really does represent his career, his life and personal life as a whole,” said Greg Prickman, head of special collections at the university’s Main Library.

The former “NBC Nightly News” anchor donated the items to the school in 2016 and it’s been organized and archived by special collections over the past year. The collection was made available to the public Thursday, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

Brokaw, who turns 78 tomorrow, spent his freshman year at the university, which gave him an honorary doctorate in 2010.

“One of the wonderful things about Tom Brokaw is his ability to tell other people’s stories and also his ability to tell his own story through his writing and his memoirs,” said Prickman. “Now, with his collection, he’s allowing other people to start coming in and tell stories using the materials he’s collected throughout his career.”

Graduate Assistant Elizabeth Riordan said the collection shows 50 years of the biggest global news stories as seen through the eyes of one reporter.

“We’re very fortunate with this collection because Brokaw is still so active, has a great memory and is willing to tell us these stories,” Riordan said.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 UPenn Scrubs Wynn Name, Rescinds His and Cosby’s Degrees PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it will remove casino mogul Steve Wynn's name from a campus plaza and revoke honorary degrees given to him and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations agai...
Simmons College to Name School for Late Journalist Gwen Ifill Helen Drinan, president of Simmons College called the late Gwen Ifill a "star alumna." Simmons College, the highly regarded private women’s liberal arts institution in Massachusetts, says it will name its newly created College of Media, Arts, and...
Ex-Univ. of Iowa Wrestler Released on Bond in Cheating Case DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former University of Iowa wrestler has been released on bond after appearing in court to face federal computer fraud charges in a large-scale academic misconduct scandal. Trevor Graves appeared Thursday before a magistrate at t...
Teaching Journalism the Old Fashioned Way As the dean of student affairs of the Journalism School at Columbia University, Ernest Sotomayor brings years of professional experience to mentoring the next generation of journalists and helping them adapt to life in New York City. This is no easy ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>