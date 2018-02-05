Stabbed Student Stable, Roommate in Custody :

FAIRFIELD, Al. — A Miles College student has been stabbed in Alabama and his roommate is in custody, police said.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer told AL.com that the student is in stable condition at a hospital in Birmingham. He was stabbed several times in the body and the head Sunday morning inside his dorm room.

The roommate was being held at the city jail. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.

College spokeswoman Alicia Johnson Williams said in a statement that college and Fairfield police are conducting the probe. She also said the situation was isolated.

Further details weren’t released.