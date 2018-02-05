Stabbed Student Stable, Roommate in Custody - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Stabbed Student Stable, Roommate in Custody

February 5, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


FAIRFIELD, Al. — A Miles College student has been stabbed in Alabama and his roommate is in custody, police said.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer told AL.com that the student is in stable condition at a hospital in Birmingham. He was stabbed several times in the body and the head Sunday morning inside his dorm room.

The roommate was being held at the city jail. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.

College spokeswoman Alicia Johnson Williams said in a statement that college and Fairfield police are conducting the probe. She also said the situation was isolated.

Further details weren’t released.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Miles College Strategically Strengthens Its Ties to Birmingham Miles College President Dr. George T. French, Jr. In a climate in which historically Black colleges and universities are continually having to defend their relevance and viability, Miles College is positioning itself as not only a critical corner...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>