Selfie with Severed Heads: Prof, Dental Students Chided - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Uncategorized |

Selfie with Severed Heads: Prof, Dental Students Chided

February 5, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


Graduate dental school students and a top University of Connecticut orthodontics professor took a selfie with two severed heads used for medical research at a training workshop at Yale University last year – an episode Yale officials called “disturbing” and “inexcusable”.

The selfie was taken in June at the Yale School of Medicine during the 2017 DePuy Synthes Future Leaders Workshop, which focused on dental-related facial deformities.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the photo from a person who received it through a private group chat. That person, who demanded anonymity because of potential harm to their career, said the person who took the selfie would not give the AP permission to publish it for fear of being expelled.

The people in the photograph include Dr Flavio Uribe, an assistant professor and orthodontics program director at UConn Health and a visiting associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine.

In the photo, Uribe and several graduate students are looking at the camera while others continue to work. All are wearing surgical masks. The two severed heads are on tables, face up.

Uribe told the AP he was teaching students how to place screws in the cadaver heads. At one point, he said, someone took a photo.

“Somebody unfortunately took a photo,” Uribe said. “It was so quick. I wasn’t sure of the surroundings or scenery at that point.”

Officials at Yale and UConn Health said the universities have taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Yale officials said they are improving oversight at such training events and making participants agree in writing to ethical standards of conduct.

Christopher Hyers, UConn Health’s chief communications officer, said in a statement: “UConn Health was made aware of the matter at the time it happened and took appropriate internal steps.”

Uribe said he has never been disciplined by UConn for any reason.

Yale spokesman Thomas Conroy said the School of Medicine took the matter very seriously. He said there was clear signage forbidding photography at each entrance to the laboratory. He also said the symposium was not part of Yale’s anatomy program, and the heads in the selfie were not donated to Yale.

“The photograph taken at a symposium at Yale was disturbing and an inexcusable deviation from anything Yale would expect to occur,” Conroy said in a statement.

“The faculty member who was involved in the training at which the photograph was taken has been informed of Yale’s expectations in this regard.”

It was not clear how the heads were obtained.

Lawrence Rizzolo, a surgery professor and director of medical studies at the Yale School of Medicine, in an email obtained by the AP called the selfie “an egregious violation of Yale policy.” Rizzolo was responding to someone who made a complaint about the photo.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 UConn Fraternity Chapter Closed After Member’s Death HARTFORD, Conn. — A national women's fraternity has closed its University of Connecticut chapter following the death of one its members who was run over by a campus fire department vehicle in October. The Connecticut Post reports that the Ohio-bas...
6 Charged in Death of UConn Student Run Over After Party STORRS, Conn. — Six University of Connecticut students were charged Friday with alcohol-related offenses connected to the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle after leaving a party last fall. The students had been hosti...
Project Funded to Promote Civility in Classroom Discourse Can campuses riven by conflict over the executive order on immigration, buildings named after slavery proponents, and incidences of hate on campus possibly find relief through methods employed by family therapists? Apparently so, given a $215,000 gra...
UConn not Sanctuary Campus but Will Help Immigrant Students STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut says it will do all it can to support students who don't have legal immigration status even though it can’t become a sanctuary campus. UConn President Susan Herbst told the university community in an e...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is a “break year” following high school graduation a good idea before attending college?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>