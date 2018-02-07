State Moves to Restrict Student Info Sharing - Higher Education


State Moves to Restrict Student Info Sharing

February 7, 2018
by Associated Press


RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation aimed at limiting the distribution of university students’ contact information.

The legislation came after a progressive political group used public records requests to get the cellphone numbers of students as part of a get-out-the-vote effort in last year’s election.

NextGen Virginia obtained cellphone information from several public universities by requesting them under the state’s open records law.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Del. Tony Wilt, requires a student’s consent before contact information can be shared.

The legislation easily passed the House with bipartisan support Wednesday and now goes to the Senate.

