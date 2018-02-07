Students Find Body Floating Near Campus :

BATON ROUGE, La. — A body has been found along the Mississippi River near a college campus in Louisiana.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports the body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by Louisiana State University students on a field trip near Southern University.

The body was found in a pool of water blocked off from the main river flow between the river bank and a line of rocks. One of the LSU students who discovered the body, Hanna Simpson, says it was heavyset, clothed and face down. She says she couldn’t identify the person’s race or age.

SU spokeswoman Janene Tate says the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the “unfortunate incident.”