Texas School Scraps University-wide Commencement

HOUSTON, Tx. — The University of Houston’s May graduates won’t have a university-wide commencement ceremony at TDECU Stadium this spring, ending a tradition instated in 2015 that brought in speakers including actor Matthew McConaughey and former California Gov. Arnold. Schwarzenegger.

Instead, each college will have individual commencement ceremonies.

“While assembling in a single, large venue to share the common experience is important, nothing is more important than allowing each student to walk across the stage amid the applause of his or her family and friends,” University of Houston President Renu Khator wrote to faculty and staff last month. “With the ever-expanding number of graduates at each ceremony, it is impossible to honor both practices without forcing students to wear regalia twice.”

Khator urged the heads of each college to line up the best possible speakers.

Some graduating seniors expressed disappointment on Twitter.