Texas School Scraps University-wide Commencement - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Texas School Scraps University-wide Commencement

February 11, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


HOUSTON, Tx. — The University of Houston’s May graduates won’t have a university-wide commencement ceremony at TDECU Stadium this spring, ending a tradition instated in 2015 that brought in speakers including actor Matthew McConaughey and former California Gov. Arnold. Schwarzenegger.

Instead, each college will have individual commencement ceremonies.

“While assembling in a single, large venue to share the common experience is important, nothing is more important than allowing each student to walk across the stage amid the applause of his or her family and friends,” University of Houston President Renu Khator wrote to faculty and staff last month. “With the ever-expanding number of graduates at each ceremony, it is impossible to honor both practices without forcing students to wear regalia twice.”

Khator urged the heads of each college to line up the best possible speakers.

Some graduating seniors expressed disappointment on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Post Doctoral Fellowships in Language and Literacy
Georgia State University
Undergrad Research Conference & Admin Support
UMass Amherst Commonweatlh Honors College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Accounting Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College
The Placement Exchange (TPE) Manager
ACUHO-I & NASPA
Dean, School of Interdisciplinary Health & Science
University of Saint Joseph
Assistant / Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Microbiology Tenure-Track Faculty
Parkland College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>