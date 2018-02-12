Obesity Study Gets $2.1-Million Federal Grant :

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has received a $2.1 million federal grant to study obesity-related disorders.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced the U.S. Health and Human Services grant. He said in a news release it will be used to help fund research at the university’s Appalachian Center for Cellular Transport in Obesity-Related Disorders.

Jenkins said obesity is a critical issue in the area. He said the research will lead to better understanding of the condition and disorders related to it.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said the funding highlights the importance of work being done at the center on obesity and related disorders.