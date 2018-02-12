Bacow Named 29th President of Harvard - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

Bacow Named 29th President of Harvard

February 12, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by

Harvard University has tapped Dr Lawrence S. Bacow — the son of two European refugees and a seasoned higher education administrator — to serve as its 29th president.

A son of the university, Bacow has three degrees from the Ivy League institution and will replace Dr. Drew Faust, who made history when she became the university’s first female president in 2007.

Dr. Larry Bacow

Dr. Lawrence S. Bacow

Bacow, who served as president of Tufts University for a decade, has been credited with championing faculty diversity at the university. He also has held administrative posts at MIT.

At Harvard, he has served as president-in-residence of the university’s Graduate School of Education and is currently the Hauser Leader-in-Residence at the Kennedy School of Government’s Center for Public Leadership.

“Where else can one go in one generation from off the boat, with literally nothing, to enjoy the life and opportunity that I and my family have been fortunate to enjoy?” said Bacow in a press conference held Sunday to announce his appointment. “It was higher education that made this all possible.”

Those who know him said Bacow will be a champion for diversity, particularly at a time when the 2017 incoming class was majority non-White for the first time in the university’s 380-year history.

“I really see this as an opportunity to not just serve Harvard, but at this particular moment in time, to serve higher education,” Bacow said. “These are tough times, and it’s the first time in my lifetime when people have questioned the value of going to college, have questioned whether it’s a worthy investment for students and their families, questioned whether or not colleges and universities are worthy of our support.”

Bill Lee, the Harvard Corporation’s senior fellow who chaired the search committee, said Bacow is the right person to lead the university forward.

“Larry is an extraordinarily accomplished, admired and forward-looking university leader, a respected scholar and a respected educator and a truly wonderful human being,” said Lee. “Harvard’s future will be in excellent hands.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Emerging Scholar Profile: Ramirez Finds That Relationships Remain Key in Psychological and Brain Sci... In the heady, complex and intense world of neuroscience, Dr. Steve Ramirez thrives on having a research team that finds genuine enjoyment in working together. For Ramirez, the brain is uncharted territory. Dr. Steve Ramirez “It’s that pure ...
17 Universities Oppose Anti-Smoking Group with Tobacco Ties Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada pledged Thursday to refuse research money from a new anti-smoking group funded by the tobacco industry. The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World was created in September with nearly $1 billio...
DOJ Affirmative Action Investigation Unprecedented, Experts Say News that the Department of Justice has threatened to sue Harvard University if it fails to turn over applicant records, has raised new concerns about the future of affirmative action. It appears that the Department of Justice is persisting in its...
Harvard Symposium Examines Charles Hamilton Houston’s Enduring Legacy Two universities recently convened a symposium to honor the work and influence of the late civil rights lawyer Charles Hamilton Houston. Harvard University’s Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice (CHHRIJ) and Clemson Universi...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>