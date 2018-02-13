Universities, Geological Groups Plan ‘Geohazards Atlas’ - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Universities, Geological Groups Plan ‘Geohazards Atlas’

February 13, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


BATON ROUGE, La. – An atlas focusing on geologic conditions that can affect land use in coastal Louisiana is being developed under the leadership of the Louisiana Geological Society and the New Orleans Geological Society.

A news release from Louisiana State University says experts from LSU, Tulane, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and the University of New Orleans will write sections of the Louisiana Coastal Geohazards Atlas. Two environmental consulting firms and the petroleum industry also will contribute.

The atlas will focus on landforms that developed in a variety of underlying geologic settings and are affected by faults, sinking and flooding.

A final draft is scheduled to be available for review in late December, with production planned for the middle of 2019.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 17 Universities Oppose Anti-Smoking Group with Tobacco Ties Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada pledged Thursday to refuse research money from a new anti-smoking group funded by the tobacco industry. The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World was created in September with nearly $1 billio...
The Role of Analytics in Studying the Hiring of Black Coaches in College Football   In the dizzying merry-go-round that is the hiring of head coaches in college football, Willie Taggart is an island of one. He is the only Black head coach to serve four Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) major-college programs: Western K...
Police to Arrest 10 People in LSU Fraternity Pledge’s Death BATON ROUGE, La. — Ten people will be arrested on hazing charges in the death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge after a night of drinking, LSU officials said Wednesday. One of the 10 suspects - Matthew Alexander Naquin, 19, of Boer...
Drinking Game May Have Preceded LSU Fraternity Pledge’s Death BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana State University fraternity pledge may have been forced to drink to excess during a game or initiation ritual called “Bible Study” on the night before his death last month, according to newly released police reports. ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>