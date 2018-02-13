Universities, Geological Groups Plan ‘Geohazards Atlas’ :

BATON ROUGE, La. – An atlas focusing on geologic conditions that can affect land use in coastal Louisiana is being developed under the leadership of the Louisiana Geological Society and the New Orleans Geological Society.

A news release from Louisiana State University says experts from LSU, Tulane, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and the University of New Orleans will write sections of the Louisiana Coastal Geohazards Atlas. Two environmental consulting firms and the petroleum industry also will contribute.

The atlas will focus on landforms that developed in a variety of underlying geologic settings and are affected by faults, sinking and flooding.

A final draft is scheduled to be available for review in late December, with production planned for the middle of 2019.