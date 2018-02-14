College Plans Trivia Contest in Pursuit of Funds - Higher Education


College Plans Trivia Contest in Pursuit of Funds

February 14, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


THIBODAUX, La.  – Got a knack for remembering random, somewhat useful information? A southeast Louisiana college wants you for its trivia contest this month, aimed at raising money for student programs.

Nicholls State University is hosting a Big Bayou Trivia Bash on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Cash raised from the competition is planned for student travel scholarships, technology upgrades and other items in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Winners of the trivia contest get cash or prizes.

Teams of six can sign up for $30 per person. They will compete in answering 10 categories of questions, such as history, sports, entertainment and Louisiana themes. More complicated questions called brain- buster challenges can win teams extra points.

Sign-up is available by calling 985-448-4386 or emailing trivianicholls.edu.

