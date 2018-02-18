College Named for John Glenn Honors Widow’s 98th Birthday :

COLUMBUS, Oh. — Admirers of Annie Glenn watched a videotaped 98th birthday tribute to her online and leave the widow of astronaut John Glenn well wishes.

A spokesman for the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University says faculty and staff taped the greeting Friday at a private birthday celebration in her honor.

Spokesman Hank Wilson said Annie Glenn is in good health but could not attend.

The college posted the video on its Facebook page on her birthday, Saturday. The date fell three days before the anniversary of John Glenn’s famous flight, which is Tuesday. He became the first American to orbit Earth on Feb. 20, 1962.