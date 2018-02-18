College Named for John Glenn Honors Widow’s 98th Birthday - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

College Named for John Glenn Honors Widow’s 98th Birthday

February 18, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


COLUMBUS, Oh. — Admirers of Annie Glenn watched a videotaped 98th birthday tribute to her online and leave the widow of astronaut John Glenn well wishes.

A spokesman for the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University says faculty and staff taped the greeting Friday at a private birthday celebration in her honor.

Spokesman Hank Wilson said Annie Glenn is in good health but could not attend.

The college posted the video on its Facebook page on her birthday, Saturday. The date fell three days before the anniversary of John Glenn’s famous flight, which is Tuesday. He became the first American to orbit Earth on Feb. 20, 1962.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Emerging Scholar Profile: Washington Explores Effects of Incarceration Through Sociology Lens When Dr. Heather M. Washington began studying mass incarceration’s effects on families and children, the field was relatively new, she says. As a first-generation student at West Virginia University (WVU), the former McNair scholar began conducting o...
Extreme Weather Testing Infrastructures of Schools Across Nation From raging forest fires on the West Coast to heavy snowfall on the East Coast and bone-chilling cold between, extreme and unpredicted weather patterns this school year have disrupted college classes and tested campus infrastructures. America’s ma...
17 Universities Oppose Anti-Smoking Group with Tobacco Ties Seventeen public health schools in the U.S. and Canada pledged Thursday to refuse research money from a new anti-smoking group funded by the tobacco industry. The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World was created in September with nearly $1 billio...
Suspended Fraternities Rapidly Regaining Status on Ohio State Campus CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two months after Ohio State University suspended fraternity organization activities, nearly all of the fraternities have regained the right to recruit new members. Ohio State suspended all social, recruitment and new member activ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>