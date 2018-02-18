Black History Author Wins University’s Writing Award - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Black History Author Wins University’s Writing Award

February 18, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


MONTGOMERY, Al. — An African-American author and professor has won University of Alabama’s annual non-fiction writing award for her work on women and black southern writers.

A university statement Friday names Dr. Trudier Harris this year’s winner of the Clarence E. Cason Award in Nonfiction Writing.

Harris has written or edited more than two dozen books including her award-winning work “The Scary Mason-Dixon Line: African American Writers and the South.”

The Tuscaloosa native has also taught for 36 years. She is an English professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The Clarence E. Cason Award is named after Alabama’s journalism department founder. Cason’s writing criticized southern race relations at a time when they were most tense.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Tom Brokaw Collection Opens to Public at University of Iowa IOWA CITY, Ia. — Longtime NBC journalist Tom Brokaw has given the University of Iowa thousands of documents spanning his career, and they're now available to the public. The collection includes a notebook with interview questions for Soviet Union ...
Emerging Scholar Profile: Guggilla’s Aspiration and Effort in Physics Dr. Padmaja Guggilla Growing up in South India, Dr. Padmaja “Paddy” Guggilla had an acute sense of the importance of education. “We were lower middle-class, with not too much money,” she said. Although her father completed only 10th grade, ...
North Carolina ‘Dreamers’ Volunteer, Mentor Young People SANFORD, N.C. — After midnight one Saturday, Teresa Rivera and her mother, Juana Capcha, had just fallen asleep on the overstuffed couch in their living room in Huancayo, Peru. Suddenly, they were jolted awake by the sound of a door slamming shut as ...
University of Alabama Student Expelled for Racial Slurs in Online Videos A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday. University President Stuart R. Bell called the videos "hig...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>