Bullying, Offensive Costume Help Land President on Leave - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Bullying, Offensive Costume Help Land President on Leave

February 20, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


ALAMOSA, Co. — The president of a university in Colorado has been placed on leave amid accusations she bullied faculty and staff, failed to improve declining student enrollment and mocked workers with an offensive Halloween costume.

The Denver Post reports Adams State University President Beverlee J. McClure was placed on leave last week after photos of her in the costume in October 2016 began circulating on campus.

McClure became the university’s first female president in April 2015.

Attempts were made to contract McClure, but phone messages were not returned.

The school’s board of trustees did not offer details on McClure’s leave, except to say that “the priorities of the current board are no longer congruent with the priorities of the president, and the parties are therefore working to accomplish a mutually agreeable resolution.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Nursing
Issue Date: 02/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/01/2018

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you think sexual harassment occurs at a lower rate in the academy than in other major employment sectors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>