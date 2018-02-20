Bullying, Offensive Costume Help Land President on Leave

ALAMOSA, Co. — The president of a university in Colorado has been placed on leave amid accusations she bullied faculty and staff, failed to improve declining student enrollment and mocked workers with an offensive Halloween costume.

The Denver Post reports Adams State University President Beverlee J. McClure was placed on leave last week after photos of her in the costume in October 2016 began circulating on campus.

McClure became the university’s first female president in April 2015.

Attempts were made to contract McClure, but phone messages were not returned.

The school’s board of trustees did not offer details on McClure’s leave, except to say that “the priorities of the current board are no longer congruent with the priorities of the president, and the parties are therefore working to accomplish a mutually agreeable resolution.”