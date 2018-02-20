2 Colleges Probing White Supremacist Signs - Higher Education


2 Colleges Probing White Supremacist Signs

February 20, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


BURLINGTON, Vt. — Officials at the University of Vermont and St. Michael’s College say they are investigating white supremacist signs and stickers that are being posted around the colleges’ campuses.The University of Vermont said last week that signs defending white privilege were posted in a campus display managed by its Mosaic Center for Students of Color. The Burlington Free Press reports St. Michael’s President Jack Neuhauser says officials are investigating similar signs at his college.

Neuhauser said St. Michael’s supports free speech but will not tolerate hate speech veiled as free speech. He cited news reports saying the postings are meant to encourage White nationalists and not promote equality for all.

University of Vermont officials say they’re planning a gathering this week for student to discuss the signs.

