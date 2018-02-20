2 Colleges Probing White Supremacist Signs

2 Colleges Probing White Supremacist SignsFebruary 20, 2018 | :
Semantic Tags: Mosaic Center for Students of Color • St. Michael's College • University of Vermont • White supremacistUniversity of Vermont Enshrines Healthy Living in Bricks and Mortar BURLINGTON, Vt. — Pledges by college students to eschew drugs and alcohol are old hat. Now they’re meditating, working out, practicing yoga, eating healthfully, and at least one school, the University of Vermont, it has become a bona fide lifestyle. ...University of Vermont Responds to Some Diversity Concerns BURLINGTON, Vt. — The president of the University of Vermont says the school still has work to do on racial justice issues, but he didn't agree to every change requested by students. UVM President Tom Sullivan says the school would not expel a stu...Facts Favor Jemele Hill Over Trump Last week, Jemele Hill set twitter and much of the media world on fire. Indeed, the internet was ablaze when she tweeted “Donald Trump is white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists.” As one can imagine, such a ...University of Vermont, Professors Negotiating New Contract BURLINGTON, Vt. — A union that represents professors at the University of Vermont is negotiating a new contract with the school. The Burlington Free Press reports that about 30 professors held signs outside the room in James M. Jeffords Hall where n...
RELATED ARTICLES >>