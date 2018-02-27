University of Alaska Opens Its First All-Gender Restroom - Higher Education


University of Alaska Opens Its First All-Gender Restroom

by Associated Press


FAIRBANKS, Alaska — University of Alaska’s first all-gender restroom has opened at the Fairbanks campus’ engineering building.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that the restroom is open to all people regardless of gender identity. It features private, lockable stalls in an inclusive and genderless manner.

University spokeswoman Marmian Grimes said inclusive restrooms have been in the works for a while.

Jenny Campbell, director of design and construction for the University of Alaska Facility Services, said the idea came to life when the Department of Education published its 2016 “Dear Colleague” letter outlining the need for Title IX compliance in campuses across the country.

 

