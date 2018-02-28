University Building Evacuated After Powder-Throwing ‘Stunt’ - Higher Education


University Building Evacuated After Powder-Throwing ‘Stunt’

February 28, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


ORLANDO, Fla. — A building at the University of Central Florida in Orlando has been evacuated after campus police say someone wearing a LeBron James Miami Heat basketball jersey stood up in a classroom and threw powder in the air.

University police said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter that the Business Administration building was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.” In a video posted on Twitter, Police Chief Richard Beary said it appeared to be a stunt but they had to treat it as an emergency.

Students are being asked to avoid the area.

James, who now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, sometimes tosses chalk in the air in a pregame ritual.

Police said they’re seeking a second person who was seen carrying two backpacks.

