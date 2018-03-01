California College Drops ‘Trump’ from Impeachment Class Name - Higher Education


California College Drops ‘Trump’ from Impeachment Class Name

March 1, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


SAN DIEGO — After public criticism, San Diego State University is dropping President Donald Trump’s name from the title of a class. 

The name of the course? “Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?” 

The university announced Wednesday that it was dropping Trump’s name from the title of the one-unit weekend class. 

The course, which begins Friday, covers the history, procedures and constitutional grounds for removing presidents, as well as presidential immunity. It also reviews all 19 U.S. presidents who faced potential impeachment, including Richard Nixon, who resigned before he could face such proceedings. 

The class is offered to the public through the university’s extended studies program.

The university says the course isn’t state-funded and isn’t required for graduation.

