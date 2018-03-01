University of Pittsburgh Suspends Sorority While Police Probe Hazing Allegations - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Pittsburgh Suspends Sorority While Police Probe Hazing Allegations

March 1, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


PITTSBURGH – Police say they’re investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said Wednesday that the mother of an Alpha Kappa Alpha pledge noticed bruising on her daughter and contacted police.

Burton says investigators spoke with 12 pledges on Monday, but he hasn’t determined if a crime occurred.

He says there are claims the girls were taken to the basement of a private home in Penn Hills, about 10 miles from campus, and that they may have been paddled.

A university spokesman says hazing and intimidation are contrary to the school’s core values.

The university says it’s placed the sorority on an interim suspension.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Swim Team Can Forget Ivy League Championships PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University says its men's swimming and diving team will not participate in this week's Ivy League Championships as it investigates allegations of hazing. The university says in a statement dated Tuesday its investigati...
A Pioneer in the Literary World of ‘Black Panther’ The official release of Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther film over the weekend was a momentous cultural moment for Dr. Yona Harvey. A poet and assistant professor of English at the University of Pittsburgh, the film’s premiere is signific...
Garcia Feels Most Effective on Front Lines of Higher Education Although Dr. Gina Ann Garcia is an advocate for equity and diversity, she didn’t always know that she wanted to build a career in higher education. But during her time in college, Garcia decided that she wanted to give people the same “transformative...
Heartbroken Jazz Aficionados Agree: Geri Allen Brought ‘Spirit to the Music’ Geri Allen, the beloved jazz musician and director of jazz studies at the University of Pittsburgh, died of cancer on Tuesday in Philadelphia at age 60. The composer and educator is known as one of the greatest contemporary jazz pianists of all ti...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you confident your personal data is secure within your institution’s information network?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>