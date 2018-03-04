Iowa Police Investigate Stabbing Death of College Basketball Player

OSKALOOSA, iowa — Police in southeastern Iowa are investigating the stabbing death of a college basketball player from the Chicago area.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that William Penn University student Marquis Todd died late Thursday. Todd attended TF North in Calumet City.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Oskaloosa police were called to a home there for reports of a fight. Officers found Todd at a nearby Jiffy Mart with stab wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

Oskaloosa police officials said they believe there was a minor vehicle accident that happened about a half-hour earlier that resulted in the stabbing.