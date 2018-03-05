Marshall University Researcher Wins Award to Study Obesity :

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $10.7 million grant to a Marshall University researcher to study obesity and related conditions.

The five-year grant was awarded to Uma Sundaram, vice dean for research at Marshall’s School of Medicine and a board-certified gastroenterologist.

Sundaram will be the principal investigator and program director of the Appalachian Center for Cellular Transport in Obesity-Related Disorders at the medical school.

Sundaram said in a news release that many diseases which show up in West Virginia and central Appalachia are rooted in the region’s widespread obesity.