Marshall University Researcher Wins Award to Study Obesity - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Marshall University Researcher Wins Award to Study Obesity

March 5, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $10.7 million grant to a Marshall University researcher to study obesity and related conditions.

The five-year grant was awarded to Uma Sundaram, vice dean for research at Marshall’s School of Medicine and a board-certified gastroenterologist.

Sundaram will be the principal investigator and program director of the Appalachian Center for Cellular Transport in Obesity-Related Disorders at the medical school.

Sundaram said in a news release that many diseases which show up in West Virginia and central Appalachia are rooted in the region’s widespread obesity.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Kelp, Climate, Ocean Acidity Research Funded BRUNSWICK – The University of Maine says projects about seaweed, the acidity of Gulf of Maine waters and the way climate change is impacting fish will receive nearly $1 million in funding. The university says the funds are being awarded to fac...
Study: What Do Arkansans Think of Medical Marijuana? LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are conducting a study to gauge residents’ views of medical marijuana before and after it’s available in the state. Representatives from several colleges outsid...
Obesity Study Gets $2.1 Million Federal Grant HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has received a $2.1 million federal grant to study obesity-related disorders. U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced the U.S. Health and Human Services grant. He said in a news release it will be used to help fund...
Arizona School Gets Big Grant to Study Mine Safety Training The University of Arizona's public health college and its mineral resources institute will use a $1.6-million grant to help improve mine safety training. The federal grant, announced Monday, will be used to develop new training methods for mine wo...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Are you confident your personal data is secure within your institution’s information network?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>