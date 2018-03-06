Baltimore University Settles Pregnancy Discrimination Suit - Higher Education


Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Baltimore University Settles Pregnancy Discrimination Suit

March 6, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


BALTIMORE — The University of Baltimore has settled a lawsuit alleging it discriminated against a pregnant employee.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a release Monday that the university will pay $115,000 to Sarah Dechowitz and review its anti-discrimination policies.

According to the federal complaint, a high-ranking official made comments that indicated Dechowitz’s pregnancy was a motivating factor in eliminating her position, which terminated her employment. A week after she was notified of the move, the university advertised a similar, new position and wouldn’t rehire her.

Dechowitz initially filed a charge of sex discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which referred it to the Justice Department to pursue a Title VII complaint.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore said in the release that the department is committed to fighting pregnancy discrimination.

