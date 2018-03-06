Grand Canyon University Moves Back Toward Nonprofit Status - Higher Education


Grand Canyon University Moves Back Toward Nonprofit Status

March 6, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


PHOENIX – Grand Canyon University says the Higher Learning Commission has approved its application to regain its nonprofit status.

Officials for the Arizona school said Tuesday that the move will help return the university to its roots.

Brian Mueller, the university’s president and CEO, says that nonprofit status will put the private Christian school on a level playing field with other institutions for tax status, philanthropic contributions and research grant opportunities.

The company that has been operating the school will sell its academic-related assets to a nonprofit entity carrying the university’s name and will continue providing services such as accounting and human resources.

The structure is similar to many nonprofit universities that outsource services to third-party providers.

Grand Canyon University has 19,000 students at its Phoenix campus and another 70,000 online students.

