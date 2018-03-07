Man Pleads Guilty to Racist Threats Toward Howard University - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Man Pleads Guilty to Racist Threats Toward Howard University

March 7, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A northern Virginia man has pleaded guilty to posting racist threats online targeting historically Black Howard University in the nation’s capital.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release that 26-year-old John Edgar Rust pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening to kill Black students at the university in 2015.

The Washington Post cites Loudon County court records that show Rust is a convicted sex offender who was on probation and barred from using the Internet at the time he left profane messages on chat boards that year. According to court documents, he used the Wi-Fi at a fast food restaurant in Alexandria, a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital.

He faces up to five years at sentencing scheduled for July 20.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Selecting Commencement Speakers: A Political Minefield In this hyper-polarized environment, students in the class of 2018 may find themselves without a commencement speaker who has strong views on political or social issues. Many administrators are struggling to identify orators who will be welcomed by t...
America Remains Divided 50 Years After Kerner Healing is still needed and America’s racial wounds are still raw, according to the 50-year update released Tuesday by the Eisenhower Foundation as part of its ongoing follow-up to the original report of the National Advisory Commission on Civil Diso...
Academicians Celebrated in ‘Black Scholars Matter’ Series, part 3 This is the final in a three-part Black History Month series celebrating Black academicians and their work. Melanye T. Price, Rutgers University Dr. Melanye Price is an associate professor of Africana studies at Rutgers University and a well-kn...
Expected Blockbuster Film ‘Black Panther’ Poised to Challenge Racial Assumptions His “Black Panther” fandom stretches back to Dr. Greg Carr’s boyhood, with him dashing inside a neighborhood store to snag the latest edition of that barrier-busting Marvel comics series about a caped, cat-masked superhero hailing from a fictionalize...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Full Time, Tenure Track Positions - Fall 2018
Mass Bay Community College
Associate Dean, College of Visual & Performing Art
Kutztown University
Assistant Professor of Accounting
University of Southern Maine
Department Chair and Professor of Human Ecology
UC Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs
Issue Date: 03/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 02/15/2018

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>