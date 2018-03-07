Chanting Protesters Shut Down Temple Stadium Town Hall - Higher Education


Chanting Protesters Shut Down Temple Stadium Town Hall

March 7, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


PHILADELPHIA — Chanting community members protesting Temple University’s plan to open a $135-million football stadium on its campus shut down a town hall meeting meant to address their concerns.

The university’s president was to speak, and then architects were to present plans and then answer questions. Philly.com reports that about 10 minutes into President Richard Englert’s remarks Tuesday night, some people in the crowd started to shout “liar!” when he said no one would be displaced.

A group of about 100 people then began chanting: “No new stadium!” Englert was escorted out by police.

Rev. William Moore says people are frustrated because they feel their voices are not being heard or respected.

The protesters say the school isn’t taking into consideration the effects the stadium would have on their underserved residential area.

