N.C. State Subpoenaed in FBI’s College Basketball Probe - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

N.C. State Subpoenaed in FBI’s College Basketball Probe

March 11, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State spokesman says the school has received a grand jury subpoena from a New York court seeking records.

Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest confirmed to The Associated Press that the school’s office of general counsel received the subpoena from the Southern District of New York on Jan. 17. Demarest added that North Carolina State’s general counsel was told the subpoena was confidential and did not inform the Wolfpack’s coaching staff.

It is unclear what records the court is seeking and Demarest declined to elaborate on details of the subpoena, which was first reported Friday by the Washington Post.

It’s the same court handling charges that were filed in September in the ongoing federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.

A recent Yahoo Sports report revealed bank records and other expense reports that listed impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, including loans of thousands of dollars to former Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. Smith is in his rookie year with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

First-year N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, who did not coach or recruit Smith, had said on Feb. 19 that he had “no reason to believe at all that we have anything to do” with the FBI investigation, adding: “We don’t have red flags or any concerns at all.”

“We’re fine on our end,” Keatts said at the time.

Demarest told the AP Friday night that Keatts was unaware of the subpoena when the coach was asked about the case on the weekly Atlantic Coast Conference coaches’ teleconference.

“N.C. State’s General Counsel was informed by the Southern District Court of New York that the subpoena was confidential and did not inform basketball staff about the request,” Demarest said in a text message. “Coach Keatts was not contacted about and did not know of the subpoena when he addressed the issue in February.”

The case is tied to hundreds of thousands of dollars in alleged bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits on choosing a school or an agent.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Iowa Police Investigate Stabbing Death of College Basketball Player OSKALOOSA, iowa -- Police in southeastern Iowa are investigating the stabbing death of a college basketball player from the Chicago area. Des Moines television station KCCI reports that William Penn University student Marquis Todd died late Th...
Study Mines First-Year Views on Religious Expression and Interfaith Engagement A study conducted by Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) and research partners at North Carolina State University and The Ohio State University offers fresh insight into how first-year college students think about and experience religious diversity on campu...
Williams Honored as Outstanding Community College Leader Through her experiences as president, professor and community partner, Dr. Stelfanie Williams has leveraged the power of collaboration to make Vance-Granville Community College (VGCC) in North Carolina a transformational place for students. D...
N.C. State Reaches Settlement With Student Over Support Cat RALEIGH, N.C. — A university in North Carolina has reached a settlement to allow a student to keep a cat she uses as an emotional support animal in her dorm room. Legal Aid of North Carolina said that North Carolina State University also agreed to...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>