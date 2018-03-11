University of Montevallo Receives $3.6M Gift for Business School - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Montevallo Receives $3.6M Gift for Business School

March 11, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


MONTEVALLO — The University of Montevallo received the largest gift in the school’s history going toward a new building for its business school.

A $3.6-million gift was donated to the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business, Al.com reported. 

The college is named after Michael E. Stephens, who died last year. The college of business was named in his honor in 1997.

Stephens bequeathed the money to the school of business for the facility.

Dean Stephen Craft said building a new business building was always a “dream” for Stephens.

“Michael Stephens has made yet another transformative impact on the school that bears his name,” Craft said. “Every time we met, Mike spoke at length about the Stephens College faculty and students – their happiness and well-being were always on his mind and in his heart. I am very pleased that we will see Mike’s vision of a new home for the Stephens College of Business realized.”

Stephens earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Montevallo in 1973. He underwent rehabilitation from a severe diving accident.

Stephens was the executive director of Lakeshore Hospital, founder and CEO of ReLife and worked through the Lakeshore Foundation with disabled people.

School officials have not indicated when the building will begin construction.

“We will take time, as a campus community, to consider how a new building will best serve our College of Business students and the entire campus,” said President John W. Stewart, III. “We will be seeking input from the College of Business, the Board of Trustees, other campus constituents and Mrs. Stephens in the coming weeks and months concerning this transformative gift.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Alabama A&M’s First Capital Campaign Hugely Successful When leaders at Alabama A&M University began the institution’s first-ever capital campaign — called “Imagine the Future” — back in 2010, one of the first things they did was look within. “The most important thing that we did was to lead by exa...
Film Producer, Parents Donate $25M to St. Lawrence University CANTON, N.Y. — A private college in northern New York has received a $25 million donation from an award-winning film producer and her parents. Officials at St. Lawrence University in Canton announced over the weekend that it has received the large...
Alumni Pledge $50M to St. John’s College SANTA FE, N.M. ― Two graduates of the small liberal arts institution St. John’s College have pledged a record $25 million to the school. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Ron Fielding and Warren Spector announced their gifts to St. John’s endo...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>