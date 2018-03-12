Blimp-loving Collector Donates Relics to University of Akron - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Blimp-loving Collector Donates Relics to University of Akron

March 12, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


AKRON, Ohio — An airship aficionado’s memorabilia collection documenting the history of lighter-than-air flight is headed to the hometown of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and birthplace of its iconic blimps.

The University of Akron is accepting 100 boxes of rare toys, books, photos and videos from New York City resident Alan Gross, who bills himself as “Airship Al.”

Gross tells the Akron Beacon Journal that his dirigible fascination began at age 13, when he watched a Goodyear blimp from the window of his Queens apartment during the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Gross runs a consulting company catering to airship manufacturers and operators.

The university maintains historical archives of local industries to include lighter-than-air flight.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University to Offer Class on Trump, Victory in 2016 Election AKRON, Ohio — Donald Trump is a businessman, celebrity, the next president of America- and now the topic of a new class being offered at the University of Akron. Professor Matthew Akers, director of government relations, has created a course calle...
University of Akron Calling for Buyouts, Recruitment Boost AKRON, Ohio —The University of Akron plans to offer voluntary buyouts to employees, increase recruiting efforts of international students and restructure its scholarship system to address a looming deficit and declining enrollment. University of A...
University of Akron Announces Interim President AKRON, Ohio ― The University of Akron has announced its interim president. The university’s Board of Trustees on Monday named School of Law Dean Matthew Wilson as interim president. In a statement, the university says Wilson has increased enrol...
Michelle Obama Launches Higher Ed Storytelling Initiative First Lady Michelle Obama announced a new storytelling campaign as part of her Reach Higher Initiative earlier this week. Using the #BetterMakeRoom hashtag, students, educators, administrators, celebrities and other stakeholders took to social med...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>