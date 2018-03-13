ACPA Meeting Affected By Failed Texas ‘Bathroom Bill’ - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Featured,LGBT,News |

ACPA Meeting Affected By Failed Texas ‘Bathroom Bill’

March 13, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Sammy G. Allen


HOUSTON — ACPA is formally protesting bathroom-access legislation introduced in the state last year, citing potentially negative impact on college students and effects on attendance at the annual convention that began last week.

Although the so-called “bathroom bill” introduced in the Senate was voted down before it could reach the House, ACPA acting executive director Chris Moody said the potential for danger and public restroom altercations exists. 

If passed, the bill would have required transgender people to use bathrooms in public universities and schools and government buildings based on “biological sex” rather than gender identity. The attempted legislation caused some would-be attendees to skip the convention, Moody noted.

The conference typically has a high LGBTQ presence, said convention chair Raymond V. Plaza, heightening the importance of inclusive restrooms. He said there had been no serious problems reported as of Tuesday, and the organization “has been welcomed and treated well” in Houston.

Yet, this year’s gathering is “a little smaller than we are used to,” Moody said

“Some other states in the U.S., California in particular, have banned travel for their state employees to come here. We have 300 members in the state of California alone whose school systems – UC systems or one of the state university systems – couldn’t come because their state says they wouldn’t support travel to Texas.”

“On our part, we believe so strongly that the culture was one in which folks still felt potentially unsafe or threatened,” Moody added. “Even the threat of legislation or the discussion of that legislation was problematic for many people, and I fully understand why.

In an act of advocacy against the bill, ACPA sent a copy of Z Nicolazzo’s book, Trans* in College, to Texas lawmakers to help them understand transgender college students. The book, Moody said, details “the challenges, the identities and the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for trans students. We did a campaign. The members gave money and donated books and we sent one to every state senator.”

In 2017, several bills were filed in both the regular legislative session and first special session of the Texas Legislature. Championed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 6 in the regular session and Senate Bill 3 in a special session. The former bill limited bathroom access based on the sex listed on one’s birth certificate while the latter bill allowed an individual to use the restroom listed on several state ID’s, including licenses to driver and carry a concealed weapon.

Neither bill garnered enough votes to go to the House floor.

Information from ACPA’s 2018 Convention website explains the organization’s position: “Historically, restrooms have been a way to reinforce sex assigned at birth (female/male) and gender (woman/man) identities and expressions, but as an Association, ACPA actively challenges traditional definitions of sex and gender. Thus, ACPA converts many of the traditionally assigned women’s and men’s restrooms to All-Gender Restrooms without fear of harassments and threats to individual users. ACPA’s All-Gender Restrooms will be clearly marked with large signs outside of each restroom entrance and are also designated on the maps in the back of the program book.”

Aware that persons attending gatherings elsewhere in the George R. Brown Convention Center may want to use restrooms in the ACPA-designated area, ACPA convention organizers have been vigilant about monitoring the restrooms to make sure people are aware that they are all-gender.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 ACPA Targets Race and Social Justice in Higher Education HOUSTON – Members of ACPA-College Student Educators International are examining their roles in social justice work and race equality within the ranks of higher education as they gather for their annual convention this week. Some of the nearly 2,00...
University of Alaska Opens Its First All-Gender Restroom FAIRBANKS, Alaska — University of Alaska’s first all-gender restroom has opened at the Fairbanks campus’ engineering building. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that the restroom is open to all people regardless of gender identity. It...
Chelsea Manning Meets Off Campus With Harvard Students CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Chelsea Manning has met off campus with several Harvard University student groups after the school reversed its decision to name her a visiting fellow. Manning tweeted a picture on Wednesday and said she met with the Trans Task ...
Trump Relegates Transgender Americans to Ranks of Second-Class Citizens On July 26, 1948, President Harry S. Truman took a major step forward in the struggle for equality in the United States by issuing Executive Order 9981 that abolished racial discrimination in the Armed Forces and eventually led to the end of segregat...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>