Michigan College Cancels Classes After Racist Graffiti Found

FLINT, Mich. – Classes have been canceled for the day at Kettering University in Michigan as authorities investigate racist graffiti found at a residence hall.

The Flint Journal reports that letters sent to staff, faculty and students note at least two recent cases of racist and profane graffiti at Thompson Hall on the school’s campus in Flint.

The university canceled classes Tuesday for its roughly 2,000 students for a school-wide meeting, though the meeting was later postponed. The engineering, science, math and business school says the graffiti reported Thursday and Sunday was immediately removed.

WEYI-TV reports the graffiti targeted Black students.

University President Robert McMahan says he’s “deeply upset” by the incidents, for the pain caused to targeted students “and for the hurt this has caused to our entire campus community.”