University CFO Resigns Rather Than Leave Board of Gun Maker

March 13, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


MIAMI — The chief financial officer of a private Florida university has resigned rather than leave her post on the board of a company that makes guns.

The Miami Herald reports Anita Britt offered her resignation Tuesday from St. Thomas University. Britt joined the Miami-area Catholic school on Jan. 5. She joined the board for American Outdoor Brands, parent company of Smith & Wesson, on Feb. 6, eight days before a shooting left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida.

The university’s president, the Rev. Monsignor Franklyn M. Casale, said last week that Britt’s role with American Outdoor Brands wouldn’t conflict with her CFO position. But he asked her to make a choice Tuesday after students and faculty expressed concerns.

A telephone listing couldn’t be found for Britt.

