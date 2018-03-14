Mumps Confirmed at Virginia Commonwealth University - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Mumps Confirmed at Virginia Commonwealth University

March 14, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities say there’s a confirmed case of mumps at Virginia Commonwealth University.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the university sent out an alert to community members disclosing that the Richmond City Health Department is investigating that confirmed case and another suspected case.

Mumps is a virus transmitted by respiratory droplets that can cause fever, headache, swelling and tenderness. It takes around 12 to 25 days to develop symptoms.

Mumps has been reported at several Virginia and D.C.-area universities in the past few months. Last month, two men’s basketball games at James Madison University were postponed because of mumps among team members.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Emerging Scholar Profile: Perry Grasps Black Politics Dr. Ravi K. Perry If you ask Dr. Ravi K. Perry how he defines himself, he is quick to point out that he’s a scholar-activist. “All of my work has been aligned with my goal of trying to impact the lived conditions of marginalized communities,” ...
AAC&U Annual Meeting Addresses Evolving Role of Higher Education Diverse Executive Editor Dr. Jamal Watson moderates a panel on minority faculty recruitment and retention Thursday at the 104th annual meeting of the Association of American Colleges & Universities in Washington, D.C.  WASHINGTON— Centering...
Scholars Find Solidarity at MLA Convention Dr. Diana Taylor is president of MLA. Invigorated by animated discussions about research, teaching, literature, linguistics and careers in and outside of the academy, several thousand Humanities scholars braved the snow and frigid temperature to ...
Virginia Students Taking Courses on Drones Help Communities NORFOLK, Va. — University students in Virginia have been using drones to help solve community problems. The Virginian-Pilot reports that a course on drones is being offered jointly by James Madison, George Mason and Old Dominion universities. Studen...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>