Mumps Confirmed at Virginia Commonwealth University

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities say there’s a confirmed case of mumps at Virginia Commonwealth University.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the university sent out an alert to community members disclosing that the Richmond City Health Department is investigating that confirmed case and another suspected case.

Mumps is a virus transmitted by respiratory droplets that can cause fever, headache, swelling and tenderness. It takes around 12 to 25 days to develop symptoms.

Mumps has been reported at several Virginia and D.C.-area universities in the past few months. Last month, two men’s basketball games at James Madison University were postponed because of mumps among team members.