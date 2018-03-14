Brown Cancels Exhibit of Rosa Parks Residence - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News,News |

Brown Cancels Exhibit of Rosa Parks Residence

March 14, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Walter Hudson


Brown University has decided to cancel its plan to host an exhibit that included the home where civil rights icon Rosa Parks lived after she fled Alabama, where she had refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus.

The Rosa Parks House

The decision to halt the exhibit comes amid a contentious fight between the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Development — an organization that Parks founded — and Ryan Mendoza, owner of the house.

“The university recently learned from the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development that the Detroit house that was to be the focal point of the programming and an exhibition celebrating Rosa Parks and civil rights is the source of a current dispute,” said Brown University officials in a statement. “Brown University does not speak on behalf of the family of Rosa Parks, the institute or the artist who owns the house. It is out of deep respect for the legacy of Rosa Parks and what it represents for America that the University feels it cannot responsibly move forward with the exhibit of the house, previously set to open April 3.”

In an interview with Diverse last month, Brown officials were excited about hosting the exhibit, which is currently on public display in Mendoza’s backyard in Berlin, Germany. It has been there since 2016.

The exhibit was set to reside in the WaterFire Arts Center, owned by WaterFire Providence, which is a few minutes from Brown’s campus. The center, a former industrial building, was slated to be open for free for the public to visit from Thursday to Sunday each week until the exhibition period ended in June.

Parks’ house was supposed be the center of the exhibition project titled “The Civil Rights Movement: Unfinished Business.”

Dr. Anthony Bogues

Several programs were scheduled to take place in front of the home, such as a conference and workshop in May called “Race, Memorialization and Memory,” theater performances, gospel singing performances and panel discussions about the Civil Rights Movement and questions about race relations today.

“I think that one of the reasons for us to do [this] is given the climate of race in America today,” Dr. Anthony Bogues, director of the Center for the Study of Slavery & Justice (CSSJ) and a professor of Africana Studies at Brown, told Diverse. “We thought that the homecoming of the house and the expedition would be an opportunity for us to have some hard conversations around race, the future of race and an end to Black racism in this country.”

Apparently, there is also a dispute over whether Parks actually lived in the house.

Last month, The Brown Daily Herald noted that Parks’ brother, Sylvester McCauley, owned the three-bedroom house, and Parks — who became a symbolic face of the movement — only stayed in it intermittently after fleeing from Alabama to Detroit in 1957. The house was on Detroit’s demolition list until Rhea McCauley bought it for $500 in 2008 and then passed it along to Mendoza to restore in 2016. Mendoza moved it in pieces to his home in Berlin, where he rebuilt it.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Technology, Ties to Slavery Among ACE Meeting Topics WASHINGTON — Higher education leaders and stakeholders gathered for the 100th annual meeting of the American Council on Education (ACE) to share ideas and best practices revolving around the most pressing issues institutions face today.  Notable c...
Brown Partners with Art Center to Host Rosa Parks’ House Brown University’s Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice (CSSJ) and WaterFire Providence have partnered to host civil rights activist Rosa Parks’ former home before residing permanently at another location in the U.S. chosen by artist Ryan Mend...
Swim Team Can Forget Ivy League Championships PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University says its men's swimming and diving team will not participate in this week's Ivy League Championships as it investigates allegations of hazing. The university says in a statement dated Tuesday its investigati...
Legacy Preferences Challenged at Elite Schools BOSTON — Students and alumni at some of the nation's top universities are urging their schools to reconsider admissions policies that give an edge to relatives of alumni. Campus groups for first-generation and low-income students at 12 elite u...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>