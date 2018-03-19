Benedictine University Seeks Selling Campus As One Parcel - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Benedictine University Seeks Selling Campus As One Parcel

March 19, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Benedictine University is hoping to sell its Springfield campus as one piece of property, rather than divided into smaller lots for sale.

The State Journal-Register reports that the Illinois school is committed to maintaining all of its campus buildings and grounds until they’re sold as one parcel.

The university announced last month that at the end of the spring semester, it will vacate the campus in favor of having classes at educational partner institutions.

The campus and its appraisal are expected to be available to buyers within 30 days.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Benedictine University to Shut Its Springfield Campus SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Benedictine University says the school will close its Springfield branch at the end of the 2018 spring semester and move students to other existing area sites. Adult degree-completion and graduate students currently attend ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/22/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/01/2018

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you consider your college to be inclusive?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>