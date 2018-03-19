Benedictine University Seeks Selling Campus As One Parcel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Benedictine University is hoping to sell its Springfield campus as one piece of property, rather than divided into smaller lots for sale.

The State Journal-Register reports that the Illinois school is committed to maintaining all of its campus buildings and grounds until they’re sold as one parcel.

The university announced last month that at the end of the spring semester, it will vacate the campus in favor of having classes at educational partner institutions.

The campus and its appraisal are expected to be available to buyers within 30 days.