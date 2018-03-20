Morgan State Official Named Northeastern Illinois University President - Higher Education


Morgan State Official Named Northeastern Illinois University President

by Associated Press


Northeastern Illinois University has named a Morgan State University official as its new president.

The Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Gloria Gibson would fill the post that’s been vacant since fall 2016. She’s been serving as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morgan State in Baltimore.

The East St. Louis, Illinois, native takes the helm June 1 at Northeastern Illinois.

She says she’s impressed by the school’s “resiliency during the past 150 years and its diverse community.”

Richard Helldobler served as Northeastern Illinois’ interim president since Sharon Hahs’ departure in 2016, after a decade in the post.

Northeastern Illinois enrolls about 9,000 and is located in Chicago’s North Park neighborhood.

