Amherst Student-Athlete Dies in Mexico City

March 21, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


AMHERST, Mass. – A 2014 graduate of the private University School outside Cleveland who played football for Amherst College has died in Mexico City, devastating friends and family.

Officials at the Massachusetts college said in a statement that senior economics major Andrew Dorogi died Friday. The cause was not provided.

Dorogi, 21, played tight end and scored a touchdown in the squad’s season opener last fall.

At US, Dorogi played football and hockey. He also sang with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra Choir and had been on a mission trip to Honduras.

College officials offered their sympathies and said they were not releasing further details at the request of his family.

A U.S. State Department spokesman confirmed the death but would not provide details. Dorogi was on spring break.

Amherst’s student newspaper said students and coaches gathered on campus Monday to remember the Fairview Park resident.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. March 23 in the Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, according to his obituary. Funeral service will be at 11:45 a.m. March 24 at St. Angela’s Catholic Church in Cleveland.

The family suggests donations to University School Scholarship fund in memory of Andrew M. Dorogi.

