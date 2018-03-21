Former Governor Sues University Over Assistant’s Treatment - Higher Education


Former Governor Sues University Over Assistant’s Treatment

by Associated Press


RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder is suing Virginia Commonwealth University and top school officials after he says his personal assistant was harassed and mistreated.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Wilder filed the lawsuit Monday in Richmond Circuit Court. Wilder is a distinguished professor at VCU who has a school department named after him.

He alleges that John Accordino, the dean of the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, berated Wilder’s assistant in November when Wilder wasn’t present. The lawsuit alleges that Accordino verbally assaulted and abused Angelica Bega and “insulted her intelligence.” Wilder said the school’s response to the alleged incident has been inadequate.

A VCU spokesman did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

