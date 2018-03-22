Fired Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man To Get Back Pay - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Fired Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man To Get Back Pay

March 22, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


CINCINNATI — A White police officer fired after he fatally shot a Black unarmed motorist will get about $344,000 in back pay and legal fees from the University of Cincinnati, the school said Thursday.

The university is paying Ray Tensing to settle a union grievance brought on his behalf for his 2015 firing, following his indictment on murder charges. The charges were dropped last year after two juries deadlocked.

The Fraternal Order of Police had challenged Tensing’s firing, saying he shouldn’t have been removed from the university’s police force before the case was resolved. As part of the settlement, the union said, Tensing has resigned and will not pursue any other claims against the university.

“This case has caused a lot of strife in the community, and I believe the settlement will allow for healing to continue,” said Tensing, 28. “It certainly will do that for me after two difficult trials.”

Tensing’s statement, released by the FOP, thanked those who had stood behind him.

Tensing shot Sam DuBose, 43, in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate in 2015. He testified that he believed his life was in in danger when DuBose tried to drive away during the traffic stop.

The shooting is among numerous cases nationwide that have called attention to how police deal with Blacks, and the two trials underscored the difficulty prosecutors can have gaining convictions of police officers for on-duty shootings.

The University of Cincinnati agreed to pay more than $244,000 in back pay and benefits and $100,000 in legal fees, the two sides said.

“I realize this agreement will be difficult for our community,” university President Neville Pinto said. “I am nevertheless hopeful that we can focus on supporting each other as members of the famed Bearcat family — even, perhaps especially, if we don’t agree.”

The university earlier reached a $5.3 million settlement with DuBose’s family, including free undergraduate tuition for his 13 children.

The school has initiated police reforms and restructured its leadership since the shooting.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Maryland Offers $100 Million to Settle State’s HBCU Case Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has offered to spend up to $100 million to settle a 12-year-long lawsuit brought on by a coalition of the state’s four historically Black colleges concerning inequality in higher education. Hogan’s proposal came Wednesday...
Professor Apologizes for Fiery Response to Muslim Student CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati music teacher has apologized for his fiery online responses to a Muslim student who was critical of Donald Trump’s presidency and talked about celebrating freedom and diversity. College-Conservatory of Music...
Professor Investigated for Sharp Responses to Muslim Student CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is reviewing a music professor’s sharp responses to a Middle Eastern Muslim student who wrote in a class assignment that Donald Trump’s presidency negatively affected her family. Assistant professor Cliffo...
University Condemns Hate, Defends Richard Spencer Appearance CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati board of trustees has condemned hate while defending a decision to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus. The board’s statement Tuesday recognizes the fundamental role of free speech a...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
Hudson County Community College
President/CEO
Somerset Community College - KCTCS
Division Deans
Lorain County Community College
Basic-Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Clinical Assistant Professor Psychology
New York University Arts and Science
Divison of Student Affairs - Multiple Positions
University of North Carolina - Charlotte
Dean, College of Liberal Arts
University of Central Arkansas
Dean, College of Engineering
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Clinical Science College Master
Meharry Medical College
Conduct Officer
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Administration and Finance
University of Massachusetts
Vice Chancellor for Research & Sponsored Programs
The University of Mississippi
Counseling Center Social Worker or Psychologist
University of Michigan
Associate Dean of Students
University of Illinois at Chicago

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/19/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/29/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is your campus environmentally friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>