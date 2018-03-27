University of Nevada Lists 104 Acres For Sale in Reno - Higher Education


University of Nevada Lists 104 Acres For Sale in Reno

March 27, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


RENO, Nev.  — The University of Nevada, Reno is selling 104 acres of farmland in east Reno.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the university is requesting purchase proposals with the minimum bid set at $20 million for the parcel at Mill Street and McCarran Boulevard.

The land is a section of the university’s 915-acre Main Station Farm, which is used for long-term agriculture research and education.

University officials say the land sale will fund capital improvement projects to benefit students and research and community outreach.

The parcel is zoned for planned unit development, which allows for housing, recreation, commercial centers and industrial parks.

The university is also selling a 40-acre parcel on the southeastern edge of the farm.

Purchase proposals are due at the end of next week.

 Nevada University Selling Coveted Violin to Fund Arts Building RENO, Nev. — A Nevada university will soon put a coveted, high-priced Stradivarius violin on the auction block in order to pay for their new arts building. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regent...
