Brown Receives Record Applications, Admits 2,566 :

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University’s Office of College Admission last week offered admission to 2,566 students, just 7 percent of 35,438 applicants, the largest applicant pool in the school’s history.

The Class of 2022 includes 1,829 offers under regular decision and 737 in the early decision program. That’s 8 percent higher than the Class of 2021, which had hit the previous high mark for applicants with 32,724.

The incoming undergraduate class of students is the first admitted under the Brown Promise initiative, which will include scholarships in place of student loans in financial aid packages for new and returning students starting in the 2018-19 school year.

“Each year, we embrace the challenge of admitting an undergraduate class from among tens of thousands of outstanding candidates to build a well-rounded class that is both academically talented and diverse,” said Logan Powell, dean of admissions.

The deadline for admitted students to accept the offer of admission is May 1. Brown expects the incoming class to be about 1,665 freshmen. The university will host two admitted-student weekends this month instead of the customary one.

A partial profile of the just-admitted students reveals that 96 percent are in the top 10 percent of their high school class academically, 49 percent are students of color, 64 percent intend to apply for financial aid, and 48 states and 76 nations are represented. The most-represented states are California, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Texas and the most-represented countries are China, India, the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore.