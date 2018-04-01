Brown Receives Record Applications, Admits 2,566 - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Brown Receives Record Applications, Admits 2,566

April 1, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Diverse Staff


PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University’s Office of College Admission last week offered admission to 2,566 students, just 7 percent of 35,438 applicants, the largest applicant pool in the school’s history.

The Class of 2022 includes 1,829 offers under regular decision and 737 in the early decision program. That’s 8 percent higher than the Class of 2021, which had hit the previous high mark for applicants with 32,724.

The incoming undergraduate class of students is the first admitted under the Brown Promise initiative, which will include scholarships in place of student loans in financial aid packages for new and returning students starting in the 2018-19 school year.

“Each year, we embrace the challenge of admitting an undergraduate class from among tens of thousands of outstanding candidates to build a well-rounded class that is both academically talented and diverse,” said Logan Powell, dean of admissions.

The deadline for admitted students to accept the offer of admission is May 1. Brown expects the incoming class to be about 1,665 freshmen. The university will host two admitted-student weekends this month instead of the customary one.

A partial profile of the just-admitted students reveals that 96 percent are in the top 10 percent of their high school class academically, 49 percent are students of color, 64 percent intend to apply for financial aid, and 48 states and 76 nations are represented. The most-represented states are California, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Texas and the most-represented countries are China, India, the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 USC Application Surge Lowers Acceptance To 13 Percent An unprecedented surge in applications has made 2018 a historic year for University of Southern California admissions. So far, a record 64,000 students have applied for the upcoming fall, a 14-percent increase from the year before and the biggest jum...
Brown Cancels Exhibit of Rosa Parks Residence Brown University has decided to cancel its plan to host an exhibit that included the home where civil rights icon Rosa Parks lived after she fled Alabama, where she had refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus. The Rosa Parks House The ...
Technology, Ties to Slavery Among ACE Meeting Topics WASHINGTON — Higher education leaders and stakeholders gathered for the 100th annual meeting of the American Council on Education (ACE) to share ideas and best practices revolving around the most pressing issues institutions face today.  Notable c...
Brown Partners with Art Center to Host Rosa Parks’ House Brown University’s Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice (CSSJ) and WaterFire Providence have partnered to host civil rights activist Rosa Parks’ former home before residing permanently at another location in the U.S. chosen by artist Ryan Mend...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice President for Student Affairs
Austin Peay State University
Assistant Professor of Counselor Education
Alvernia University
Chief Compliance, Ethics, and Risk Officer
University of Central Florida
Director of Research and Technical Services
Columbia University - Dept. of Biological Sciences
Director of Student Affairs, Adminstrative and Business Services
The University of Maryland Baltimore County
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
University of Iowa
Program Coordinator for Mississippi Teacher Corps
The University of Mississippi
Vice President of Financial Services, CFO
Indian River State College
Asst Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Admissions Recruitment and Retention
Western New Mexico University
President
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Senior Movement Faculty
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Tenure Track Faculty Positions
University of South Carolina
Seminary President
Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary
Director of Student Intercultural and Inclusion Services office
Coastal Carolina University
Director of Residence Life
University of Alaska Anchorage

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 04/05/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/15/2018

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/19/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 03/29/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Is your campus environmentally friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>