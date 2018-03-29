University Recovers Money It Paid To Doctor After His Death - Higher Education


University Recovers Money It Paid To Doctor After His Death

March 29, 2018
by Associated Press


FARMINGTON, Conn. — The University of Connecticut says it has recovered more than $50,000 it paid to a slain researcher while it believed he was working from home.

Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi was a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health whose body was discovered in February wrapped in plastic inside the house he shared with his wife, who has been charged with murder but says it was self-defense.

The university said Thursday that Linda Kosuda Bigazzi has returned the money paid to her 84-year-old husband between Aug. 4 and Jan. 18. The date of the doctor’s death hasn’t been released.

UConn says its president, Susan Herbst, has been given an accounting of all full-time faculty members at UConn Health that includes where they’re working, what they’re doing and when they were last contacted.

